Final cat from deadly Jackson County crash recovered

By WSB Radio News Staff
Strawberry Shortcake found (Furkids Animal Rescue and Shelters)
JACKSON COUNTY, GA — There’s some good news nearly a month after several cats ran from the scene of a deadly chain reaction crash on I-85 in Jackson County.

Nearly 40 cats were being transported in a van from Forsyth County-based Furkids Animal Rescue when the van was caught up in the crash, which left eight people dead and a truck driver behind bars.

Several cats ran from the scene after their cages were crushed and all were quickly recovered, except for a kitten named Strawberry Shortcake.

After weeks of Furkids searching for the missing kitten, a homeowner about a mile from the crash site called the organization to say that she had seen a small cat around her property that looked like Strawberry Shortcake.

Furkids brought out traps and was able to capture her.

They say the kitten lost some body weight, but is otherwise happy and healthy.

