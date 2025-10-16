Local

Furkids kitten from deadly I-85 crash in Jackson County released from animal hospital

By WSB Radio News Staff
Mortitia released from hospital (Furkids Animal Rescue and Shelters)
By WSB Radio News Staff

FORSYTH COUNTY, GA — Forsyth County-based Furkids Animal Rescue says one of the kittens injured in this week’s fiery accident on I-85 in Jackson County has been released from the hospital.

In an update, Furkids says “Morticia” is now back with her foster.

Morticia was among nearly 40 cats in a Furkids van involved in the accident, which left an entire family of eight in a different vehicle dead.

Two cats, Birch and Strawberry Shortcake, are still missing after running from the scene.

The driver of a semi-truck has been charged in the accident.

Top Stories
0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!