Furkids kitten from deadly I-85 crash in Jackson County released from animal hospital

FORSYTH COUNTY, GA — Forsyth County-based Furkids Animal Rescue says one of the kittens injured in this week’s fiery accident on I-85 in Jackson County has been released from the hospital.

In an update, Furkids says “Morticia” is now back with her foster.

Morticia was among nearly 40 cats in a Furkids van involved in the accident, which left an entire family of eight in a different vehicle dead.

Two cats, Birch and Strawberry Shortcake, are still missing after running from the scene.

The driver of a semi-truck has been charged in the accident.