Seven dead in multi-vehicle crash on I-85 east of Atlanta

JACKSON COUNTY, GA — Investigators are working to determine what caused a multi-vehicle crash on I-85 that left seven people dead east of Atlanta.

According to the Georgia State Patrol, the six-vehicle collision happened near mile marker 147, just south of the Commerce Outlets in Jackson County. Troopers say a tractor-trailer following too closely struck the rear of a Dodge van, causing it to catch fire. All seven people inside the van were killed.

Among the vehicles involved was a Furkids Animal Rescue van transporting 37 cats to a shelter in Vermont. Many of the cats escaped after the crash, and five remain missing.

Investigators are still working to determine whether speed or impairment played a role. Authorities have not said whether others were injured or if any charges will be filed.

This is an ongoing investigation.

