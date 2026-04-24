FEMA approves $285M for disaster recovery across Southeast

ATLANTA — Federal Emergency Management Agency has approved more than $285 million to support recovery efforts from past disasters across the Southeast.

Officials said the funding will help communities rebuild and recover from storm damage. The allocation includes nearly $15 million for the Augusta area to remove debris linked to Hurricane Helene.

Leaders said the debris removal funding is critical to restoring affected neighborhoods and infrastructure.

The money will also be used to repair or replace public infrastructure damaged by recent disasters, according to officials.

Multiple Georgia counties including Bryan, Butts, Camden, Charlton, Glynn, Long, Newton, and Wayne Counties were previously approved for FEMA Individual Assistance.

Officials said the funding is part of broader federal recovery efforts across multiple states.

U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock announced the emergency funding for recovery efforts in Georgia. Authorities said the funding will support long-term rebuilding and resilience efforts.