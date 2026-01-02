Sen. Warnock announces emergency funding for Hurricane Helene recovery

U.S. Senator Raphael Warnock says millions of dollars in emergency assistance are now on the way to Georgia to help communities impacted by Hurricane Helene.

Warnock announced that more than $300 million in federal funding has been secured for recovery efforts tied to the storm.

“I am proud to have secured over $300 million in federal funding owed to Georgia for Hurricane Helene recovery efforts,” Warnock said.

The senator noted that the release of the funds was delayed, which he says caused additional hardship for communities affected by the storm.

Hurricane Helene caused significant damage across parts of Georgia when it moved through the state in September of 2024.