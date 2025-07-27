Families of loved ones killed by police host town hall in Atlanta

ATLANTA, GA — Some Georgia families fighting for justice for the death of their loved ones at the hands of law enforcement are hosting a town hall in Atlanta on Sunday afternoon.

The families of Jaylin McKenzie, Eric Holmes, and Jimmy Atchison, who all died at the hands of police officers, will be present to share their loved ones stories and give a space to families who feel like they never received justice.

“It is to bring awareness. It is to feel community within our community with all the affected families, as well” organizer Ashley McKenzie.

McKenzie is the mother of Jaylin McKenzie. He was killed in Memphis by police officers in 2022 during an attempted routine traffic stop. He was 20 years old.

The event begins at 2PM at the Atlanta Liberation Center on 344 Candler Park Drive NE.

In an updated post from McKenzie, Chantemekki Fortson, the mother of Senior Airman Roger Fortson will be joining the panel.

Fortson was 23 years old and an active serviceman of the United States Air Force when he was gunned down in his home in Fort Walton Beach, Florida by Okaloosa County Deputy Eddie Duran.