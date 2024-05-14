Body of U.S. Senior Airman shot by Florida deputy returning home to Atlanta in dignified transfer

ATLANTA — The body of U.S. Senior Airman Roger Fortson, 23, is returning home to Atlanta after he was shot and killed by a deputy in Florida last week.

Fortson’s body is being returned to his family by the U.S. Air Force in a dignified transfer on Tuesday afternoon.

His family’s attorney says that Fortson was on FaceTime with his girlfriend when he heard an aggressive knock on the door and retrieved his legally owned gun. When he opened the door, an Okaloosa County sheriff’s deputy shot him several times.

They say the deputy, who was called to a report of a disturbance, went into the wrong apartment, since Fortson was home alone at the time.

Okaloosa County, Florida Sheriff Eric Alden says his deputy was at the right apartment and knocked several times and identified himself as part of the sheriff’s office. When the door opened, the deputy saw Fortson’s gun and fired his own weapon, according to the sheriff.

The shooting is still under investigation by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.