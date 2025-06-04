Judge rules that former Atlanta police officer acted in self-defense in deadly 2019 shooting

ATLANTA — A federal judge has ruled that a former Atlanta police officer who shot and killed a man in 2019 acted in self-defense.

In a ruling on Tuesday, Judge Michael Brown wrote that former police officer Sung Kim’s actions were “textbook self-defense.” All of the charges against Kim were dropped.

Kim and an FBI task force were trying to issue an armed robbery warrant for Jimmy Atchison in January of 2019. He was later found hiding in a closet at his apartment complex.

Atchison, who was 21-years-old at the time, was accused of making a threatening move with a weapon and was later shot and killed. However, investigators say no weapon was ever found at the scene.

Family members previously said Atchison had his hands raised in the air and was attempting to surrender when he was shot in the face.

Kim was previously charged with involuntary manslaughter and violation of oath charges in the death of Atchison.

He retired several months after the shooting, officials say.

Atchison’s family also filed a lawsuit seeking $20 million in damages.