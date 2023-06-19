‘Eric was never a threat:’ Mother pleads for justice after CCPD officer not indicted in son’s death

(MORROW, Ga.) — A mother is calling for justice after her son was killed in an officer-involved shooting.

Channel 2′s Tom Jones was outside the Clayton County Courthouse where the mother was protesting.

“Tell the world that Eric was never a threat to that officer,” Valkevion Holmes could be heard saying through a bullhorn.

Valkevion Holmes son, 19-year-old Eric Holmes was shot and killed on Nov. 21, 2022, during a traffic stop involving a stolen car, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

The shooting happened off Commerce Road, a little after 11:30 a.m. when an officer was investigating a stolen car parked at IGM Surfaces, LLC in Morrow. Holmes got into the car and began to drive away, ignoring the officer’s instructions to stop. The officer then opened fire, killing Holmes.

On Monday, a grand jury decided not to indict the Clayton County officer who shot and killed Eric Holmes.

“He walked out of court. Free. With no charge, I don’t get it,” Valkevion Holmes said.

She has the ability to bring the case before a grand jury once more, but whether or not she will do so remains to be seen.









