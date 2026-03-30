Ethics investigation into group behind ads targeting Lt. Gov. Burt Jones advances

ATLANTA — A state ethics investigation is moving forward into a Delaware-based group funding political attack ads against Georgia Lt. Gov. Burt Jones.

The Georgia Ethics Commission is advancing charges against “Georgians for Integrity,” accusing the group of improperly influencing the political debate ahead of the Republican primary.

The group faces 10 ethics violation charges, including failing to properly register and disclose lobbying activities.

Commission officials are arguing that the group should be registered as a political action committee and required to file financial disclosures.

Since December 2025, officials said the group has spent about $19 million on attack ads against Jones.

A trial is not expected to begin for at least a month, officials said.