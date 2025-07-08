Local

Lt. Gov. Burt Jones officially enters 2026 Georgia governor’s race

By WSB Radio News Staff
Lt. Gov. Burt Jones Lt. Gov. Burt Jones (WSBTV.com News Staff)
By WSB Radio News Staff

ATLANTA — Georgia Lieutenant Governor Burt Jones has officially launched his campaign for governor in 2026, ending months of speculation about his political future.

In a campaign video released Tuesday morning on YouTube, Jones said he’s ready to build on what he and fellow Republicans have already achieved.

“What do I call all that we have accomplished together? Just the start. Because our work is not done yet, and that’s why I’m running for governor,” Jones said in the video.

The announcement makes Jones the second Republican to formally enter the race to succeed Governor Brian Kemp, who is term-limited. Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr previously announced his candidacy.

The Republican primary is shaping up to be one of the most closely watched races in the 2026 election cycle.

