Judge rules in favor of Lt. Governor Burt Jones in legal fight with GOP rival, AG Chris Carr

ATLANTA — A federal judge ruled in favor of Lt. Governor Burt Jones in a legal fight with his Republican rival in Georgia’s race for governor.

Attorney General Chris Carr asked a judge to prevent Jones from raising unlimited campaign cash using his leadership committee to boost his campaign through the primary next May.

Carr’s campaign claimed Jones’s use of a leadership committee to boost his campaign is a “blatant attempt to circumvent campaign finance laws.”

While the judge agreed it does give Jones an unfair advantage, she said Jones’ campaign is only doing what Georgia law allows them to do.

A spokesperson for Carr said the case was dismissed on a technicality and they’re considering an appeal.

The Jones campaign questions Carr’s legal skills.

Jones and Carr will meet in the GOP primary next May. The winner moves on to the general election in the race to replace Governor Kemp.