Emory students prepare for graduation at different location this year after on-campus protests

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Many Emory University graduates put on their caps and gowns early this weekend ahead of graduation to take pictures on their Decatur campus.

On Monday, they will be all the way in Gwinnett County for their commencement ceremony.

Officials made the announcement last week that the main graduation would be held at the Gas South Arena in Duluth, nearly 22 miles north of campus.

This comes after on-going protests continue to pose a safety concern, according to officials.

“I have been firm in my commitment that Emory will celebrate our graduating students at Commencement. While that commitment has not changed, concerns about safety and security require us to adjust the plans,” University President Gregory L Fenves wrote in a statement last week.

Emory officials made the decision along with Emory Police and other agencies who recommended holding the ceremony and related celebrations off campus.

The move comes just two weeks after 28 people were arrested on campus, including 20 people from the Emory community.

Even though the majority of the vandalism on campus property has been cleaned and restored, it will no longer be a part of the backdrop of this year’s graduation.