SEC closes spring meetings supporting 16-team playoff but not necessarily opposing more

MIRAMAR BEACH, Fla. — Greg Sankey put a cap on the SEC Spring Meetings on Thursday, noting “effective” communication, even though no new bylaws were put in place or even voted on.

Sankey reiterated the SEC’s support of an expansion from the current 12-team College Football Playoff field to a 16-team field -- which the league researched thoroughly -- but noted the league is not necessarily to expanding to a 24- or 28-team playoff.

“We never stated opposition (to 24 or 28-team playoff),” Sankey said. “We stated support for 16.”

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