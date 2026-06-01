College

SEC closes spring meetings supporting 16-team playoff but not necessarily opposing more

Greg Sankey (Getty) WASHINGTON, DC - MARCH 06: SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey (R) speaks and U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick looks on during a roundtable discussion on college sports in the East Room of the White House on March 06, 2026 in Washington, DC. The Trump administration held the roundtable titled "Saving College Sports" with leaders from the Power Four conferences, media executives and former coaches. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images) (Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

MIRAMAR BEACH, Fla. — Greg Sankey put a cap on the SEC Spring Meetings on Thursday, noting “effective” communication, even though no new bylaws were put in place or even voted on.

Sankey reiterated the SEC’s support of an expansion from the current 12-team College Football Playoff field to a 16-team field -- which the league researched thoroughly -- but noted the league is not necessarily to expanding to a 24- or 28-team playoff.

“We never stated opposition (to 24 or 28-team playoff),” Sankey said. “We stated support for 16.”

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