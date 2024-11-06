Dunwoody police add public safety ambassadors to help with non-emergency calls

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Dunwoody police have launched their new Public Safety Ambassador program, designed to enhance public safety and improve response times.

The ambassadors are civilian employees who support officers by responding to non-emergency calls, helping stranded drivers, and checking on traffic hazards.

Sergeant Michael Cheek with the Dunwoody Police says, “their role is to really just help us out on the roads. They’re gonna do things like respond to calls for tire changes, private property accidents, and maybe lost property reports.”

The program allows the department to keep more sworn officers available for serious calls.

Sergeant Cheek says they’ll be in easy to spot specialized vehicles marked in bright yellow with the words, “Dunwoody Public Safety Ambassadors” on the sides.

The program was approved by the city council in May 2024 and designated funding for four Public Safety Ambassador positions.

Two ambassadors have already completed training for the program, which includes classroom instruction followed by several weeks of hands-on, on-the-job training with a sworn officer.

The department is recruiting candidates to fill their two remaining ambassador positions.

For more information on the positions, visit the city’s career opportunities website.