Driver faces DUI, additional charges in crash that killed South Fulton officer

ATLANTA, GA — A driver who was accused of causing a head-on crash that killed a South Fulton police officer faces additional charges, including DUI.

In a preliminary hearing in Superior Court on Monday, prosecutors doubled the charges against Santoria McLean, who is accused of killing City of South Fulton Police Cpt. Helio Armando Garcia III in a head-on crash in April.

McLean is accused of veering into oncoming traffic on Flat Shoals Road and Connell Road, striking Garcia’s vehicle.

The crash happened on April 15 while Garcia was off-duty and simply driving down the road, according to South Fulton Police Chief Keith Meadows.

Charges against McLean include first-degree vehicular homicide, which is a felony; and misdemeanor charges of erratic lane change, reckless driving, two counts of driving under the influence and driving too fast for conditions.

Fulton County court documents say McLean is believed to be a danger to the community.

She remains in Fulton County Jail without bond.