Candlelight vigil held for fallen officer as suspect booked in deadly crash

SOUTH FULTON, GA — A community gathered for a candlelight vigil to honor Lieutenant Helio Garcia, a fallen officer killed in a head-on crash last month. The woman accused in the deadly collision, 31-year-old Santoria McLean, has now been booked into the Fulton County Jail and denied bond.

McLean is accused of veering into oncoming traffic on Flat Shoals Road and Connell Road, striking Lt. Garcia’s vehicle and fatally injuring him. The crash occurred while the officer was off-duty, simply driving down the road, a risk few anticipate, according to South Fulton Police Chief Keith Meadows.

“I’ve been doing this job a long time,” Meadows said. “I’ve lost a lot of friends in the line of duty, and certainly none hits harder than this one.”

The vigil held on Saturday evening served as a somber reminder of the dangers law enforcement officers face every day, even outside of active duty. As the investigation continues, McLean remains in custody without bond.