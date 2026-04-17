Driver charged with DUI after striking off-duty officer directing traffic in Atlanta

ATLANTA — A man is facing DUI and reckless driving charges after being accused of injuring an off-duty police officer who was directing traffic in Midtown Atlanta.

Atlanta police said the crash happened at the intersection of Juniper Street and 6th Street.

Investigators say 34-year-old Desmond Brown struck a marked patrol vehicle being used by the officer to help manage traffic in the area.

Police said the patrol vehicle had its emergency lights activated at the time of the crash.

The officer suffered neck injuries and was taken to a hospital for evaluation.

Brown was arrested and is facing DUI and reckless driving charges, according to police.

The investigation is ongoing.