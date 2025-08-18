Local

Driver accused of causing deadly hit-and-run identified as Milton police officer

By Miles Montgomery
Christopher Bradshaw charged in I-75 hit-and-run that killed truck driver (WSBTV)
COBB COUNTY, GA — The driver accused in a deadly hit and run on Interstate 75 northbound in Marietta last week is identified as a Milton police officer, officials say.

Officials say 48-year old Christopher Bradshaw of Canton faces homicide by vehicle and felony hit and run charges.

Police say tractor-trailer driver Terrell Lowdermilk of Chattanooga, died after he got out of his big rig after being involved in a crash with another tractor-trailer at South Marietta Parkway.

Marietta police say Bradshaw was driving a black 2020 Chevrolet Silverado that struck and killed Loudermilk.

Marietta police spokesman Chuck McPhilamy previously said the truck was located thanks to multiple tips from the public and the concentrated efforts of the Cobb County Police Department Real Time Crime Center (RTCC).

Bradshaw turned himself in to police on Friday.

Digital Content Producer

