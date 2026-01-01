Dr. Jaha Howard sworn in as new senator serving metro Atlanta counties

COBB COUNTY, GA — Dr. Jaha Howard, a pediatric dentist and former member of the Cobb County Board of Education, will bring in the new year as a Georgia State Senator.

The 44-year-old spent four years on the Cobb County School Board and will represent District 35, covering parts of Fulton and Cobb.

Howard says his priorities include helping Georgians losing health care coverage due to expiring affordable care act subsidies.

“You do what God put in you to do. And we’re just getting started. Thank you,” Dr. Howard said.

Last month, Dr. Howard won the special election to succeed Jason Esteves, a democrat who resigned his seat to run for governor.

State Appeals Court Judge Trent Brown swore in Dr. Howard with a little bit of humor or Wednesday.

He shared priorities he will push, including the state responding to the real-world impact on families who may see health coverage disappear or become less affordable as Obamacare subsidies expired.

The historic ceremony drew more than 100 family members, friends, fellow legislators, local elected officials and supporters to the gold dome.

Dr. Howard makes clear his faith is important to him.