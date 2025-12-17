Dr. Jaha Howard wins runoff to fill Georgia State Senate District 35 seat

ATLANTA — Dentist and former Cobb County School Board member Jaha Howard has won the runoff election to fill the Georgia State Senate seat for District 35, vacated by Jason Esteves after he stepped down to run for governor.

Howard secured nearly 52 percent of the vote, defeating retired State Representative Roger Bruce. The two Democrats advanced to Tuesday’s runoff after finishing with the highest vote totals among six candidates in a special election earlier this month, though neither received a majority.

Supporters cheered as Howard claimed victory, vowing to move quickly on key issues. “We’re moving in a sense of urgency to deal with affordability, to deal with our attacks on our freedoms, and we’re going to do it together,” Howard said.

District 35 covers portions of Cobb and Fulton counties. Howard says his priorities include education funding, literacy, and affordability across the state. “This is about listening to people’s real needs and putting in the work,” he said. “So we can make sure our kids get funded properly, make sure we have true literacy in Georgia, and make sure that we have affordability in Georgia.”

Howard will serve the remainder of Esteves’ term and will be up for re-election next year. He says he is ready to represent the district at the State Capitol. “We are ready, we’re battle tested. Cobb, Fulton is going to have great representation at the State Capitol,” Howard said.

WSB Radio’s Graham Carroll contributed to this story.