Health insurance may rise for Georgians after Senate rejects healthcare proposals

ATLANTA — Millions of Americans will see their healthcare premiums skyrocket after the Senate rejected a pair of dueling healthcare proposals.

Democrats, including U.S. Senators Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock, voted in favor of the plan for a three-year extension of the Affordable Care Act (ACA) premium tax credits.

Sen. Ossoff blasted lawmakers saying they’re letting people down by not coming up with a solution.

“This is a choice. What is the point of having all of this power if you won’t use it to help people,” Sen. Ossoff said. “My constituents cannot afford this. Some of my constituents cannot survive this.”

The ACA helps lower monthly insurance premiums for people who buy plans on the health marketplace. Sen. Ossoff says failing to act would lead costs to surge and urges Republicans to “take that courageous step.”

If the ACA tax credits expire at the end of the 2025, more than 1.4 million Georgians could potentially see their premiums double. Officials say 460,000 Georgians could lose health insurance altogether because they cannot afford the price increases.

Sen. Raphael Warnock says this could have deadly consequences.

“That’s not drama, it’s the truth. People are going to die because of the decisions that politicians are making in real time,” Sen. Warnock said.

The White House says President Donald Trump will act if Congress can’t come up with a bill to fix rising healthcare costs.

“What are people supposed to do when they lose health insurance in the middle of a cancer battle,” Sen. Ossoff asked. “What are parents supposed to do who already can’t make ends meet who are going to see their premiums go up 500% when they need life-saving medicine that, without insurance, costs $80,000 per year?”