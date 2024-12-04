Donald Trump nominates former Georgia Sen. Kelly Loeffler to lead Small Business Association

ATLANTA — President-elect Donald Trump will nominate former Georgia Sen. Kelly Loeffler to be the head of the Small Business Association, he announced on Truth Social.

Loeffler’s background before joining the U.S. Senate was as a prominent businesswoman.

Trump also chose Loeffler as one of two people to lead his inaugural committee, according to WSBTV.

Trump’s first inaugural committee in 2017 raised a total of $107 million from more than 1,000 individual and corporate donors.

I am very pleased to nominate business leader and former U.S. Senator Kelly Loeffler, from the Great State of Georgia, to serve as Administrator of the Small Business Administration (SBA). Small Businesses are the backbone of our Great Economy. Kelly will bring her experience in business and Washington to reduce red tape, and unleash opportunity for our Small Businesses to grow, innovate, and thrive. She will focus on ensuring that SBA is accountable to Taxpayers by cracking down on waste, fraud, and regulatory overreach. Kelly was a tremendous fighter in the U.S. Senate during the first Trump Administration, including helping to pass the first ever bill to protect Women in Sports. Prior to her tenure in the U.S. Senate, Kelly built a 25 year career in financial services and technology. Along with her amazing husband, Jeff, she helped build a Fortune 500 company from 100 employees to over 10,000, as Executive VP. She and Jeff also helped me secure the Big Election Win in Georgia!… — Donald Trump

Loeffler was chosen by Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp to take over the Senate seat left vacant after the passing of Sen. Johnny Isakson in 2021.

During her time in the Senate, Loeffler was a big supporter of Trump and his policies.