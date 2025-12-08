DeKalb County School Board may vote on Druid Hills High renovation plan

DEKALB COUNTY, GA — The future of one of the county’s oldest school buildings could become clearer on Monday, as the DeKalb County School Board considers a plan to modernize Druid Hills High School.

The nearly 100-year-old school has been the focus of controversy for years, after students posted viral videos showing unsafe conditions; including exposed wires and sewage leaks. One student said, “It’s hard to have a positive learning environment while you’re facing all of these conditions.”

The latest proposal would keep the historic 1927 main building intact while replacing several surrounding facilities. A four-story classroom building and a parking garage would also be added to the campus next to Emory University. School officials are budgeting about $185 million for the project, though they hope to reduce the overall cost.

Plans to move the high school elsewhere have also been discussed. The district initially rejected a modernization plan in 2022, but the proposal is back up for a vote after scrutiny from State School Superintendent Richard Woods.

The vote comes as DeKalb County, like several other metro Atlanta districts, faces declining student enrollment and aging facilities across the school systems.

WSB Radio’s Jennifer Perry contributed to this story.