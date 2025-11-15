DeKalb County school board reviewing recommendations for future of Druid Hills High School

DEKALB COUNTY, GA — DeKalb County school officials are continuing to review recommendations for keeping Druid Hills High School where it is.

The aging Druid Hills High School has been in the spotlight since a student-made video showing crumbling conditions went viral showing things like exposed wires and leaks.

Shortly afterward, county leaders pledged funding to modernize the school, which was built in 1927.

Board members are reviewing plans for a number of options including major renovations, building a new school on the same site, or moving it to a different site. They are also reviewing the potential of adding new emergency vehicle access, addressing ADA issues, security, and kitchen access.

Although no final decision has been made as of yet, potential construction costs could reach $141 million, depending on the start date.