DeKalb County school officials weigh future of district’s oldest facility

By WSB Radio News Staff
Druid Hills High School Almost a year ago, students made a video of what they were dealing with at Druid Hills High School and after it went viral they got school officials to take action. (WSBTV.com News Staff)
DEKALB COUNTY, GA — The DeKalb County school district hosts a series of meetings beginning Tuesday on the future of Druid Hills High School.

The school has been in the spotlight since a student-made video showing crumbling conditions went viral showing things like exposed wires and leaks.

Shortly afterward, county leaders pledged funding to modernize the school, which was built in 1927.

They’re considering a number of options including renovations, building a new school on the same site, or moving it to a different site.

The meeting starts at 6 p.m. at Druid Hills High School.

There are two more meetings are scheduled in October.

