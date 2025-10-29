Cobb County names new police chief

COBB COUNTY, GA — After serving as interim chief since April, longtime law enforcement veteran James Ferrell has officially been named Chief of Police for Cobb County.

Commissioners voted unanimously Tuesday to approve his appointment following nearly 30 years of service with the department. Ferrell called it the biggest night of his career, saying, “Wow! So this is a big night and probably the biggest night of my professional career.”

He also thanked county leaders for their confidence in him. “For taking careful consideration and deliberation, I know it’s not an easy choice when you’re choosing someone for chief of police,” Ferrell said.

Ferrell’s appointment had been delayed for two weeks after Commission Chair Lisa Cupid raised concerns about the selection process. Those concerns were not mentioned at Tuesday’s meeting. Following the vote, Cupid said, “We look forward to working with him and we look forward to making sure that Cobb County remains a safe place.”

Ferrell, who comes from a law enforcement family, also joked about his brother, the current police chief in nearby Canton. “I had to get promoted and this is very important to me so I can at least hold my own with my brother,” he said with a laugh.

