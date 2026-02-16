Civil rights groups seek limits on use of data taken in Fulton County elections office raid

FULTON COUNTY, GA — A new legal effort is underway following the FBI’s raid on the Fulton County elections office.

The Georgia NAACP and other civil rights organizations are asking a judge to ensure information collected during the raid is not used outside the scope of a criminal investigation.

Fulton County voter Dontaye Carter, who is part of the filing, said he’s concerned about the security of his personal information.

“It’s scary times right now,” Carter said. “Information in this day and age can be misrepresented, it can be given off to appear a certain way. There is so many things that we’re thinking of right now that are creating a lot of cause for concern.”

The filing specifically asks the judge to block the government from using the data to create a national voter database or for immigration enforcement.

Fulton County Commission Chairman Robb Pitts previously said he believes the seizure of election documents is part of a broader effort to shift control of elections to the federal government.

Fulton County filed a motion in federal court demanding the return of ballots and other election documents seized from the 2020 election, as well as access to the affidavit tied to the raid.