Chloe Cooper ‘safe’ after Rockdale deputies make contact with missing woman

ROCKDALE COUNTY, Ga. — Rockdale County sheriff’s deputies say they have made contact with a missing woman and have confirmed that she left on her own.

Chloe Cooper disappeared on October 21. On Friday, deputies say they had found her location and that she “left of her own free will.”

They are now reaffirming that she is safe.

But Corey Cooper, Chloe Cooper’s father, said he believes his daughter is still in danger.

“It’s been very scary, it’s been a tough situation, a rollercoaster of emotions,” Corey Cooper described.

Corey Cooper has a message for his daughter.

“Chloe, we love you. Give us a call. Let us know that you are okay, please. We love you,” he said.