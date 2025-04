As has become the case under Kirby Smart, the first round of the NFL draft was a great night for the Georgia Bulldogs.

Three players went in the first round of the NFL draft.

Mykel Williams was the first off the board, landing with the San Francisco 49ers at pick No. 11.

Jalon Walker went to the Atlanta Falcons with the No. 15 selection.

Malaki Starks had to wait a little long but was taken by the Baltimore Ravens with the No. 27 pick.

