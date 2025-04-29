College

Georgia moves up in national rankings, SEC standings

By Jack Leo, DawgNation
Kolby Branch (UGA Sports Comm) Georgia infielder Kolby Branch (9) before Georgia's game against Oklahoma at Foley Field in Athens, Ga., on Thursday, April 24, 2025. (Conor Dillon/UGAAA) (Conor Dillon/Conor Dillon/UGAAA)
ATHENS -- Georgia baseball’s turnaround series win over Oklahoma was enough to move up in the top 10 while much of the SEC fell out.

The Bulldogs (35-11, 12-9 SEC) snapped their worst losing streak of the season and climbed a spot from their lowest ranking of the year. UGA is now ranked No. 9 in D1Baseball’s top 25, used by ESPN broadcasts.

Georgia’s five-game losing streak, with every loss coming at the hands of top-15 teams, didn’t seem to matter as much to other national polls.

