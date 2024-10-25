Family of missing Georgia woman fears she may be in danger

CONYERS, Ga. — The father of a missing Conyers woman says he fears his daughter, Chloe Cooper, might be in danger.

Chloe Cooper disappeared on Oct. 21 and hasn’t been heard from since.

In a desperate plea, her father Corey Cooper took to his Facebook page and begged people to keep searching for his 20-year-old missing daughter.

“Chloe has not been found yet,” Corey Cooper said. “So please repost this video that she still hasn’t been found.”

Chloe Cooper’s parents told Channel 2′s Audrey Washington that they last saw her leave their home and get into a white sedan that they assumed was an Uber.

They say she was headed to a movie theater in southeast Atlanta. They have not heard from nor seen Chloe since.

On Friday morning, Rockdale County sheriff deputies released an update saying that as of Thursday at 2:15 p.m., they were able to identify Chloe Cooper’s location.

Washington spoke with Corey Cooper over the phone on Friday, and he said while deputies know Chloe Cooper’s location, they still have not made contact with his daughter.

“It’s been very scary. It’s been tough a situation, a rollercoaster of emotions,” Corey Cooper said.

In a statement, the Rockdale County Sheriff’s office said:

RCSO intends to release any details that will not jeopardize the case. RCSO did receive information as to the potential whereabouts of Chloe Cooper. However, this is an active and ongoing investigation. We are working with multiple agencies to ensure the safety of Chloe.





“If she sees this at all, what do you want her to know?” Washington asked Corey Cooper.

“Chloe, we love you. Give us a call. Let us know that you are OK, please we love you,” Corey Cooper said.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is urged to call the Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office.