Chloe Cooper: Rockdale deputies find missing woman’s location, says she left home ‘of her own will’

ROCKDALE COUNTY, Ga. — UPDATE OCTOBER 25:

The Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office says they have located where Cooper is and determined that she left “of her own will”.

They released the following statement on Friday:

“On October 21st, 2024, Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office received a missing person report for 20-year-old Chloe Cooper. The report indicated that Chloe was seen getting into a white 4 door vehicle, the morning of October 21st, 2024. When Chloe failed to return home that evening, a missing person report was filed on behalf of her family. After the diligent work of the Criminal Investigation Division, investigators were able to determine that Chloe left her home, of her own will. As of October 24th, 2024, at approximately 2:15 PM, Chloe Cooper’s whereabouts have been identified. We are working with the local law enforcement agency to ensure the well-being and safety of Chloe.”

Before she was located, Chloe Leigh Cooper had not been seen or heard from since 7:30 a.m. on October 21. Chloe’s mother reported her as missing to the sheriff’s office.