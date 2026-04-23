Cherokee County issues burn ban due to fire danger

CHEROKEE COUNTY, GA — Cherokee County has issued a countywide burn ban due to an increased risk of fires.

Officials say the ban comes as dry conditions and wildfire concerns continue to impact parts of Georgia. Residents are being asked to avoid outdoor burning to help prevent fires from starting and spreading.

The move follows growing fire danger across the region, as drought conditions and ongoing wildfires have heightened concerns about potential fire outbreaks.

Officials are urging people to follow the burn ban and take precautions to reduce fire risks.