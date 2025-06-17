DeKalb County reviewing arrests from weekend protests on Chamblee Tucker Road

DEKALB COUNTY, GA — A review of the arrests of several demonstrators is in the works in DeKalb County.

Eight people were arrested in a weekend protest on Chamblee Tucker Road as police hit the crowd with tear gas because they did not stay on the sidewalks as they neared the entrance to I-285.

Now, the county’s CEO, Lorraine Cochran-Johnson, is conducting what she calls a “full and transparent review of all law enforcement actions taken.”

She says she wants to protect citizens’ right to protest while also protecting the community.

The county will join police in reviewing police reports, arrest records, and video around the time of the arrests.

