Canton 4th grader dies ‘unexpectedly’ after coming home from school orientation

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. — A metro Atlanta boy died unexpectedly after he returned home from his school orientation, according to his family.

Dominic Ippolito went to his elementary school to learn more about his classroom ahead of the first day of school. When he returned home, he died “unexpectedly and without warning.”

“At this time, we are unsure of the root cause, and we ask that you give the family space to process this impossible news as they await information from the medical examiner,” a family friend wrote on GoFundMe.

Family and friends are remembering Dominic as a kind boy who loved to help out people and animals, too. He spent time like other kids his age playing video games and playing outside, but also recently earned his Tae Kwando black belt.

Those who knew Dominic said he enjoyed making people laugh, especially if they were having a bad day.

“He had a great sense of humor and a tendency to drop one-liners that made people smile. Most of all, Dom was a wonderfully supportive friend.”

Dominic is survived by his parents, Hailey and Ralph, and his younger sister.

“My sister Hailey Ippolito is broken into pieces and these pieces we can’t put back together. She has gone through so much in her short lifetime and this is unbearable,” her sister Nicole Sawyer said in a statement.

Sawyer said that friends have set up a meal train to help the family. Funeral arrangements have not been announced.

So far, more than $13,000 has been raised for the Ippolito family. If you wish to donate, click here.