Candlelight vigil planned to honor fallen Gwinnett County officer

DULUTH, GA — A candlelight vigil will be held Thursday night to honor a Gwinnett County police officer killed in a weekend shooting.

Officer Pradeep Tamang was fatally shot while responding to a call at a hotel in Stone Mountain. Officer David Reed was also injured in the shooting and is recovering from a gunshot wound to the face.

“At 7 p.m. there is a candlelight vigil for Officer Tamang at Cross Pointe Church,” said Cpl. Angela Carter with Gwinnett Police.

Carter says prayers will also be offered for Officer Reed, who was wounded in the shooting. She says Reed is recovering well after surgery, and his family says he is in good spirits.

It has been an emotional week for the Gwinnett County Police Department following the death of one officer in the line of duty. The department says it has received an outpouring of support from the community.

“On behalf of Gwinnett County Police, we want to thank the community for all the support that we’ve been receiving,” Carter said.

The Gwinnett County Police Foundation is encouraging residents to attend the vigil to honor Officer Tamang.

Police say the 35-year-old suspect is out of the hospital and was escorted to jail in Officer Tamang’s handcuffs.

WSB Radio’s Bill Caiaccio contributed to this story.