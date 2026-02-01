Gwinnett County officers and suspect identified in deadly hotel shooting

GWINNETT COUNTY, GA — Gwinnett County police have released the identities of the officers and the suspect involved in a shooting outside a hotel near Stone Mountain that left one officer dead and another hospitalized.

Police say the officers are Master Police Officer David M. Reed and Police Officer Senior Pradeep Tamang.

Authorities say Master Police Officer Reed is continuing to receive medical treatment and remains in critical but stable condition. Reed joined the Gwinnett County Police Department in September 2015 and was a graduate of the department’s 94th Police Academy.

Police say Police Officer Senior Tamang died from injuries sustained in the shooting. Tamang joined the department in July 2024 and graduated from the 121st Police Academy in May 2025.

Investigators have identified the suspect as 35-year-old Kevin Andrews. Police say Andrews suffered injuries that are not considered life-threatening and will be taken to the Gwinnett County Jail once he is released from the hospital.

The shooting happened around 7:30 a.m. Sunday at 1790 E. Park Place Blvd., the address of a Holiday Inn Express. Officers were responding to a reported fraud investigation when gunfire erupted, striking both officers. Police say the officers returned fire, injuring the suspect.

Gwinnett County police say an official donation link remains available for those who want to support the officers’ families.