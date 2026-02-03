Celebration of Life announced for fallen Gwinnett County Police Officer

GWINNETT COUNTY, GA — A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, February 3, for Gwinnett County Police Officer Senior Pradeep Tamang, who was shot and killed in the line of duty on Sunday, February 1.

The shooting happened around 7:30 a.m. Sunday at 1790 E. Park Place Blvd., the address of a Holiday Inn Express. Officers were responding to a reported fraud investigation when gunfire erupted, striking both Officer Tamang and Master Police Officer David M. Reed.

Authorities say Master Police Officer Reed was injured and is continuing to receive medical treatment and remains in critical, but stable condition.

The service for Officer Senior Tamang will be at 10 a.m. at 12 Stone Church on Buford drive in Lawrenceville.

The parking lot will open at 8 a.m. and overflow parking will be available at GateCity Church.

The department respectfully asks that guests be seated by 9:30 a.m.

After the service, there will be a procession to Tim Stewart Funeral Home at 300 Simonton Road from 12 Stone Church.