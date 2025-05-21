Bond granted for Dalton college student held in ICE custody

DALTON, GA — A Georgia teen who was taken into ICE custody after being mistakenly arrested by Dalton police after a traffic stop has been granted bond.

19-year-old Ximena Arias-Cristobal has been granted the “the minimal amount of bond possible under the law,” at her immigration hearing Wednesday, according to attorney Dustin Baxter.

Her bond was set at $1500 and the federal government did not wish to file an appeal.

The traffic charges against Arias-Cristobal were dropped, but U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement said they still planned to deport Arias-Cristobal.

Cristobal has been in the US since she was four years old, when her family brought her here from Mexico.

Arias-Cristobal’s family plans to pay the bond as soon as possible, according to Baxter, and she will be home by tomorrow afternoon at the latest.