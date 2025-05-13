Dalton police drop charges against college student sent to ICE facility after traffic stop

DALTON, GA — Charges have been dropped against a 19-year-old college student who was arrested in Dalton last week and later transferred to an ICE detention center.

Ximena Arias-Cristobal was initially pulled over for allegedly making an illegal turn and for not having a driver’s license on her at the time. However, during a press conference Monday evening, Dalton police announced that dashcam footage revealed Arias-Cristobal did not make an improper turn and that officers had pulled over the wrong car.

“We regret that we’ve ended up where we are,” said Assistant Police Chief Chris Crossen, who confirmed that the department had notified Arias-Cristobal’s legal team that all charges were being dropped.

Following her arrest, Arias-Cristobal was transferred to an ICE detention facility in Columbus. Crossen emphasized that while the department is responsible for what happens within its jurisdiction, the immigration-related steps following the arrest are handled by federal agencies.

“The incident that happened with us is exactly what you saw,” Crossen said. “The incident that they’re dealing with and their processes are their processes.”

Crossen called the situation “very regrettable” and acknowledged the department’s role in how the incident unfolded.

Dalton Police say the case is now closed on their end.

WSBs Ashley Simmons contributed to this story