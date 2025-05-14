Georgia teen speaks out after being arrested, transferred to ICE facility

ATLANTA — A Georgia teen is speaking out after she was recently arrested and transferred to an ICE detention facility after a traffic stop.

Ximena Arias-Cristobal was initially pulled over for allegedly making an illegal turn and for not having a driver’s license on her at the time.

Following her arrest, Arias-Cristobal was transferred to an ICE detention facility in Columbus. Although the charges against Arias-Cristobal were dropped by Dalton police, she remains at the ICE facility.

“I think the hardest part is being ripped away from each other,” Arias-Cristobal said.

Dalton police later announced that dashcam footage revealed Arias-Cristobal did not make an improper turn and that officers had pulled over the wrong car.

“We regret that we’ve ended up where we are,” said Assistant Police Chief Chris Crossen, who confirmed that the department had notified Arias-Cristobal’s legal team that all charges were being dropped.

Arias-Cristobal’s sister is an American citizen and is in support of her family who moved to the United States 15 years ago.

Arias-Cristobal’s father is also in custody and faces deportation.

“My family is a good family,” Arias-Cristobal’s sister said. “They might have came here illegally, but they came here to fulfil their dreams.”

Crossen emphasized that while the department is responsible for what happens within its jurisdiction, the immigration-related steps following the arrest are handled by federal agencies.

“There’s been an uprising of heartbreak for our community because a lot of people felt like we were going after the hard criminals,” said Rep. Kasey Carpenter.