Atlanta ranked among world’s worst for traffic in new global study

ATLANTA — A new study by traffic analytics firm INRIX ranks Atlanta one of the world’s most congested cities, underscoring just how severe traffic has become across the region.

In its latest “worst traffic cities worldwide” listing, INRIX placed Atlanta at No. 16 globally, just behind Miami and immediately ahead of Rome, Italy. According to the study, drivers in the metro area lose roughly 75 hours per year sitting in traffic, a figure that represents a 15% increase compared with last year. For the average driver, that time lost adds up to nearly $1,400 annually.

The firm identified Interstate 285 on Atlanta’s east side, between “Spaghetti Junction” and Interstate 20 (I-20) as the city’s busiest corridor.

Nationally, Atlanta ranks as roughly the seventh-worst traffic city in the United States, but the global ranking highlights how Atlanta’s traffic woes now rival those of major cities around the world.

For commuters, it’s yet another reminder of how costly and time-consuming getting around metro Atlanta has become.

WSB Radio’s Michelle Wright contributed to this story.