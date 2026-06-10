Atlanta police activates operations center ahead of World Cup

ATLANTA — Atlanta officials say the city’s operations center has been activated as preparations continue for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, which begins next Monday.

Atlanta Police Chief Darin Schierbaum said counterterrorism remains a top priority as the city coordinates with federal and state partners.

“We’re working very closely with the FBI, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation. This is a long-standing relationship of information being received in exchange that allows us to deploy resources to make sure we’re protecting our city against terrorism,” Schierbaum said.

Officials said all sworn and civilian Atlanta Police Department employees will be working throughout the event to ensure adequate staffing.

“We have mobilized the entirety of the Atlanta Police Department. All 1,800 of our sworn side of the department will be working, all 500 civilian members of our department will be working,” he said.

Schierbaum said the department is implementing its FIFA Plan of Action to guide security operations during the World Cup.

“We’re going to be executing our FIFA Plan of Action. Making sure that everyone who is visiting any of the events will see a police officer,” he said. “Making sure that if you’re happy, we’re going to manage that. If you’re disappointed over the teams’ loss, we’re going to manage that. We’re going to guard against terrorism and all that may be present in the downtown space and other places of the city.”

In wake of recent incidents of violence on MARTA, officials said safety concerns remain a focus as the city prepares for an influx of visitors.

“We ask not just the Atlanta Police Department, but everyone to keep an eye out. If you see something, say something, we’re going to come and do something,” Schierbaum said.

Officials said Atlanta is not leaving anything to chance as it prepares for matches and large crowds across the city.