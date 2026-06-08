Atlanta prepares for World Cup as security ramps up and hotel bookings lag expectations

ATLANTA — Atlanta is one week away from hosting its first World Cup match as city leaders, law enforcement agencies and hospitality officials make final preparations for the global event.

Atlanta will host eight World Cup matches, including six group-stage contests, one knockout-round match and one of the tournament’s two semifinal games. The city’s first match is next Monday when world number one Spain faces Cape Verde.

Security remains a major focus as local, state and federal agencies prepare for large crowds expected to attend matches and related fan events. FBI Director Kash Patel said teams from the agency’s Critical Incident Response Group will be deployed to all host cities, including Atlanta.

“According to a police assessment, malicious actors may use high-profile sporting events as an attractive opportunity for targeted violence or disruption,” Patel said.

The FBI’s Atlanta Field Office recently outlined some of its preparations. Airspace around matches and fan activities will be heavily monitored, and officials say drone intercept teams are prepared to track and disable unauthorized aircraft. Pilots and drone operators who violate restricted airspace could face serious penalties.

Correspondent Perry Russom reported Homeland Security Secretary Mark Wayne Mullins considers drones to be his biggest safety concern.

“All 11 World Cup venues in the U.S. have counter drone equipment,” Russom said.

Officials are also preparing for crimes of opportunity, including drug trafficking, petty theft and sex trafficking. Overall, security planning for the tournament involves more than 400 law enforcement agencies working alongside federal authorities and private firms to protect venues and team sites.

While security preparations continue, some hotel operators say bookings have not yet reached expected levels.

According to the Atlanta Convention and Visitors Bureau, 226,000 hotel nights are either booked or blocked during the World Cup period. That compares with 320,000 hotel nights during the same period last year.

Georgia Hotel and Lodging Association President Chris Hardman said demand has been slower to develop but remains optimistic.

“We have two knockout rounds and semi-finals which we do highly anticipate that demand to be tremendous and we’re excited for it,” Hardman said.

Hardman added that many travelers are waiting until closer to match dates before making reservations.

“Individuals and families and fans don’t want to book until a week out for those, we still expect that to be a very high demand driver for the city throughout the duration of the tournament,” Hardman said.

He also acknowledged current booking levels have not met some expectations.

“It is not at the Super Bowl equivalent expectation that was set last year,” Hardman said.

The Atlanta Convention and Visitors Bureau says guests are booking shorter stays, averaging 2.8 days. Travel experts say the way World Cup tickets and match schedules have been released has contributed to slower hotel bookings.

Despite the slower start, Hardman said the industry remains confident demand will increase.

“We continue to expect and look forward to strong demand in the city of Atlanta and throughout the state of Georgia,” Hardman said.

A record 48 teams will compete in 78 matches across more than a dozen cities in the United States, Canada and Mexico.