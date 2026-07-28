Gunner Stockton raves about transfer addition: ‘He’s pretty special in pads’

Gunner Stockton has seen a bit more of transfer addition Isiah Canion than the Georgia fan.

Canion arrived this offseason from Georgia Tech. He’s expected to be a big part of the Georgia passing offense. A season ago, USC transfer Zachariah Branch set records at Georgia, emerging as Stockton’s favorite target.

Replicating what Branch did will be difficult. And his game is very different from that of the 6-foot-4 Canion.

But the Georgia quarterback has loved what he’s seen from his new wide receiver this offseason

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