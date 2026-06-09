Recent violence on MARTA sparks safety concerns ahead of World Cup

ATLANTA — Recent incidents of violence on MARTA are raising safety concerns as Atlanta prepares for an influx of visitors during the World Cup next week.

MARTA and Atlanta police are monitoring the transit system as thousands of people are expected to travel across the city for matches at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens said the city is offering to adjust routes and increase patrols around stations and parking lots.

“We’re encouraging MARTA to be thoughtful about how they place their personnel and utilize our services in places where maybe that can augment their support,” Dickens said.

The Federal Transit Administration recently announced an investigation into safety on MARTA.

The announcement follows a deadly stabbing of an elderly woman last month.

Police said 25-year-old John Elijah Matthews was charged with committing an act of violence causing death on a mass transportation system after allegedly stabbing 66-year-old Margaret Swan to death.

U.S. Attorney Theodore S. Hertzberg said Swan’s death had a devastating impact on the community.

“Margaret Swan was a beloved great-grandmother who was brutally killed in an unprovoked act of senseless violence. Her loss deeply affects her family, friends and our entire community,” he said.

Police arrested Anthony Tyrone Gresham days after he was accused of shooting a man aboard a MARTA train last Friday.

Police are also searching for a suspect accused of repeatedly stabbing a victim at the Georgia State MARTA station last month.

The safety concerns have prompted a federal security response ahead of the World Cup.

FBI Director Kash Patel previously said teams from the agency’s Critical Incident Response Group will be deployed to all host cities, including Atlanta.

Overall, officials say security planning for the tournament involves more than 400 law enforcement agencies working alongside federal authorities and private firms to protect venues and team sites.