SEC releases Georgia basketball’s 2026-27 conference slate

After learning its SEC opponents for the 2026-27 season last month, Georgia now knows when it will face each conference foe after the SEC released the full schedule Monday.

The league announced all Saturday matchups and “Tuesday/Wednesday” designations for midweek contests. The tip times, midweek game days and television network assignments for all 18 games will be released at a later date.

Georgia is set to play 9 conference foes that made the NCAA Tournament a year ago, including five at home: Texas (Jan. 5-6), Florida (Jan. 23), Vanderbilt (Feb. 9-10), Kentucky (Feb. 15-16) and Missouri (Feb. 27). The home schedule is rounded out with games against Oklahoma (Jan. 12-13), Mississippi State (Jan. 16), LSU (Jan. 30) and South Carolina in the regular-season finale on March 6.

The Bulldogs will open conference play on the road this year, visiting Ole Miss on Jan. 2. The other road games will be played at Auburn (Jan. 9), Arkansas (Jan. 19-20), Tennessee (Feb. 2-3), South Carolina (Feb. 6), Texas A&M (Feb. 13), Florida (Feb. 20), Oklahoma (Feb. 23-24) and close out with a trip to Alabama on March 2-3.

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