College

SEC media picks Georgia football to win conference in 2026

By Connor Riley
Kirby Smart (UGA Sports Comm) Georgia head coach Kirby Smart after Georgia's game against Alabama in the 2025 SEC Championship at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Ga., on Saturday, Dec. 6, 2025. (Conor Dillon/UGAAA) (Conor Dillon/Conor Dillon/UGAAA)
By Connor Riley

The SEC announced its predicted order of finish by the media voters on Friday.

Georgia was picked to finish first in the league, ahead of Texas and Ole Miss. The Bulldogs earned 88 first-place votes, while the Longhorns came in with 57. Those were the only schools with double-digit first-place votes.

The Bulldogs have beaten Texas three times in the previous two seasons. Georgia and Texas are not scheduled to play each other this season. The earliest the two SEC heavyweights could meet would be in the SEC championship game.

Georgia defeated Texas 22-19 in the 2024 SEC Championship Game.

Read more at DawgNation.com



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