Atlanta leaders considering privatized security at Hartsfield-Jackson

ATLANTA — The Atlanta City Council is expected to consider a resolution Monday that could move forward a plan to privatize security at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.

The resolution requests a feasibility study on a proposal to replace TSA workers with private security screeners at the airport.

The study would examine costs, security performance and economic impacts at airports already using private security.

The proposal gained attention during the recent federal government shutdown, which led to long security lines at the airport due to TSA staffing shortages.

Atlanta City Councilman Byron Amos says the feasibility study would also examine whether former TSA workers could be hired if the airport transitions to private security.

“It adds language in there about inside the feasibility study to look to see if we can hire former TSA workers if they want to come over,” Amos said.

Amos says frustrations during the government shutdown helped drive the proposal forward.

“But it’s time because we are the world’s busiest airport, the world moves through Atlanta and we cannot be continuously held captive by our federal government,” Amos said.

The study would also compare costs and security performance at airports that already use private security screeners.

WSB Radio’s Jennifer Perry contributed to this story.